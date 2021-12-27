4 Bedroom Home in Sand Springs - $225,000

Coming Soon! No Showings or offers until 12/17/21. Awesome Detached Condo in Diamond Head is perfect as a primary residence or a weekender! Great Summer lakeview and tons of natural light year round! Great room with high ceilings and a cozy gas log fireplace. Roomy Master Bedroom with great lakeview and a roomy walk-in and a private balcony deck. 2 other beds up also have private balconies. One Guest bedroom down. Nice patio area. Super convenient to Pier 51 and easy access to HWY 412! Call Quickly!