 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Sand Springs - $225,000

4 Bedroom Home in Sand Springs - $225,000

4 Bedroom Home in Sand Springs - $225,000

Coming Soon! No Showings or offers until 12/17/21. Awesome Detached Condo in Diamond Head is perfect as a primary residence or a weekender! Great Summer lakeview and tons of natural light year round! Great room with high ceilings and a cozy gas log fireplace. Roomy Master Bedroom with great lakeview and a roomy walk-in and a private balcony deck. 2 other beds up also have private balconies. One Guest bedroom down. Nice patio area. Super convenient to Pier 51 and easy access to HWY 412! Call Quickly!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert