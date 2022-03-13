 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Sand Springs - $149,900

4 Bedroom Home in Sand Springs - $149,900

Beautifully renovated 4 bed/2 bath home with Fresh Paint, Granite countertops, NEW SS appliances, updated bath vanities, faucets, mirrors, hardware, toilets & lighting. Main floor hall bath is tiled to ceiling with stylish functional niche. NEW wood look vinyl flooring and NEW carpet throughout. Newer windows, recessed lighting, new doors, NEW ROOF & multiple covered patios for sitting. Historic beauty with so much charm!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert