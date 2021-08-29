 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Sand Springs - $1,100,000

REMARKABLE Industrial Modern Home on secluded gated Property is perched above 600 Acres of greenbelt conservation land w/unobstructed Tulsa Skyline view! Waterfalls, caves, historical artifacts & wildlife surround this engineer designed steel structure w/commercial grade, high efficiency systems combined w/beautiful lux interior. Balconies,Master & Guest Suites on main level, upper loft, enclosed stairwell to lower level living w/Kitchen, 2 bedrooms, huge insulated garage, multiple patios w/firepit & MORE

