 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $889,000

4 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $889,000

4 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $889,000

Luxury Modern Cottage w screened-in porch on front of home, gorgeous white oak floors, designer carpet, fixtures & faucets, marble counters, & lots of built-ins. Upscale outdoor living w wood fireplace, built-in grill, fridge, ice-machine w countertop & large living/dining space. Open plan - kitchen to dining to living separated by see-thru fireplace. Locker drop zone, full bath designed for future pool entry off back patio. Master suite w sitting room & private lanai w glamour bath/closet. Gated, 1.1 AC

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert