4 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $850,000

  • Updated
Immaculate like new smart home in Stone Canyon's Deer Run. Home offers 4bd.(2 up-2dn),all w/ private baths. Open floor plan w/ gourmet kitchen w/Lg. Island, SS App.& ice maker. Hardwoods, C-VAC, full foam, Twin Iron F. Doors. Unique brick work on ceiling in entry& hallway to pool. Full Stone and stucco home w/ gunite pool w/water fall, spa, cabana w/tv, covered outdoor kitchen, all overlooking a greenbelt. Upstairs c/ba mother-in-law suite w/living rm, private bath& bar area w/fridge. See Amenity List.

