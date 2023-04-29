Stunning single story Epic Custom Homes masterpiece nestled in the picturesque community of Twin Creeks at Stone Canyon. Upon entering you are greeted with 10-ft ceilings throughout, and an array of luxurious features that perfectly combine elegance and modern living. Hand scraped hardwoods flow throughout the main living areas, and 8-ft solid-wood doors begin the list of exceptional craftsmanship this home provides with no expense spared. The large Master bedroom (approximately 20' x 18') features trayed ceilings and a breathtaking en-suite bathroom, complete with a Copper and Nickel soaking tub, Travertine shower with multiple shower heads and rain head, granite counters, and an exterior door leading to your private patio area with negotiable Thermospa hot tub in place. Elegant Restoration Hardware fixtures grace the dining room as you make your way into the kitchen built for a chef, featuring; an 8-burner gas range, grill and oven by American Range, pot filler, divided hammered copper farm sink, two additional wall ovens, warming tray, built-in and plumbed coffee maker, large granite island with a patent finish, side-by-side Electrolux refrigerator/freezer, exotic granite counters and soft-close cabinets throughout complete this extraordinary space. Additional features include all bedrooms equipped with on-suite baths. Spacious study with beautiful built-ins. Media/theater room fully wired for entertainment, and oversized 3 car garage providing ample storage space. Experience the luxury and comfort of this meticulously designed home in Owasso's highly sought-after community. This premium corner lot boasts over 20 trees planted by owners providing serenity and privacy in a picturesque setting. With amenities such as walking trails, a lake, community pool, and the prestigious Patriot Golf Course nearby (membership required), 6384 N Locust Ln is the epitome of sophisticated living.