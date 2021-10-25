 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $749,000

Stunning upgraded home on corner lot. Park like setting w/ sprinkler system on over 1.3 acres. Professional kitchen w/ copper apron sink & lg island, professional grade Thermidor appliances. Large dining area, breakfast nook & island seating. Walk-in pantry & butler’s pantry. Beautiful stone fireplace. Hand scraped hardwood & slate tile. Master bed & office down w/ 3 bedrooms, theater, & workout/game room up. Additional 840 sq ft garage w/ carpet, HVAC & 1/2 bath could be used as guest quarters/office.

