4 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $729,000

  • Updated
Rare opportunity. Exclusive 1/2 acre lot! Award Winning Signature Style home w/ a new pool, outdr kitchen & patio! Sophisticated finishes including: arched openings, warm tones, rich stains & oil-rubbed bronzed finishes. Epoxy grge floor, custom blinds & cabinetry, full wood cased windows, car-siding above kitchen & dining, stone to ceiling fireplace w/ built-ins, hand scraped hrdwd, wood beams in living & study, raised flower beds, barrel planters & more!

