Now embrace ownership of this "Exquisite lifestyle experience "located at the sought-after exclusive gated community at Prestige Pond, Owasso School District. This dreamy, move-in ready Executive Custom-Built home boasts 4 bedrooms/3.5 baths /3 car garage. Soaring entryway opens to the great room filled with natural light and the warm stone fireplace for those chilly winter nights. Desired open concept, well-appointed kitchen featuring built-in amenities, a convenient walk-in working pantry complemented by 5 burner gas range and soft-close hardware. Indulge in high-end custom touches loaded with premium finishes, including wood floors, granite, custom-built cabinets, extra bonus "gift" pantry and wine cooler and so much more, newly installed Generac generator, more energy efficiency included with two solar roof vents that removes heat out of attic, spray-foam insulation, 16 SEER AC, 95 efficient furnace. Immerse yourself in the Prestige Pond community offerings, including this 1/2 acre m/l lot, a jogging trail, a park, and two private stocked ponds. A-Frame covered patio with fire pit to cozy around the fire and enjoy country feel still living in the city.