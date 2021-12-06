4 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $725,000

Beautiful home, in great neighborhood! You have to see the backyard pool venue! This gorgeous home, on an acre, has 4 bdrms, 4ba, high ceilings & wide halls. The master bd has an awesome ba and huge walk-in closet & doors that open to the back patio & pool area. Kitchen has big pantry, double oven, bar & island; workout room upstairs. The backyard is amazing! It has a brick wall fence thatis completely tiled, great pool, rock slide, hot tub, outdoor fireplace & fire pit. Must see this one!