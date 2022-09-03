 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $720,000

  • Updated
THE GWYNETH PLAN! Main bed, study, and two other bedrooms down, game room and fourth bedroom with bathroom up. Open concept floor plan that offers complete functionality. Large walk-through main closet to utility room for convenience. Get this one in time to pick all your finishes!! Estimated completion, Dec 2022.

