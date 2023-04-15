Looking for a home in highly desirable STONE CANYON? Don’t miss this incredible 2-story home and all it has to offer in Stone Canyon’s Deer Run II. This beautiful 3.5 year old home offers 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, office, formal dining room, game room, AND theater-style media room. It also has an oversized 3-car garage with epoxy floors and plenty of room for storage. The gorgeous kitchen has double convection ovens, large farm-style sink, and an impressive granite island that opens to the spacious family room and formal dining room, both offering a wall of windows overlooking the backyard and greenbelt. There is an EXTRA LARGE primary and two other bedrooms downstairs. The fourth bedroom is upstairs along with a full hallway bath perfect for guests. The primary bath has a very large double shower, and the primary walk-through closet opens directly to the laundry room which has a full-size sink and space for an extra refrigerator. The other downstairs bedrooms share a full bath with double sinks. The downstairs office with large closet could also be used as a fifth bedroom if needed. This home backs to a greenbelt, has a gas fire pit on the back patio, tankless hot water, whole home water softener, reverse osmosis at the kitchen sink, full security system, spray foam insulation, and much more! Stone Canyon offers neighborhood walking trails, lake, pool, and elementary school. Home in the Owasso school district. (Agent related to seller.)