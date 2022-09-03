 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $720,000

  • Updated
Welcome to the Sophia Plan. It features three bedrooms and a game room up, primary bedroom down with a wine room! Showstopper kitchen overlooks the front lawn with an oversized kitchen island. Right as you walk through the front doors you see the glass wine room and two story entry with a staircase. Upstairs is also a small office. Still time to pick finishes! Estimated completion Feb 2023.

