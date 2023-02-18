THIS HOME IS AT PLANS STAGE ONLY - CONSTRUCTION NOT STARTED - The Cornell plan is an open floor plan with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. The home features a large kitchen connected to the living room and dining area. The master bedroom suite is large and private. The home has a downstairs flex room. The upstairs has a large gameroom and 2 bedrooms. This house has full foam insulation, high efficiency heat and air and an energy recovery ventilator.
4 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $719,000
