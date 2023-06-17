UNDER CONSTRUCTION - The spacious and stunning Summit is a new plan entered for The Parade of Homes for 2023. This home has two bedrooms downstairs and two bedrooms upstairs. The open floor plan has a great room with high ceilings and a striking kitchen that is a cook's dream. The master bedroom suite is private with a large bathroom and a spacious closet. This home on a quiet street has full foam insulation with high efficiency heat and air system and an energy recovery ventilator. The home is located in the Hawthorne addition of Stone Canyon and is on city sewer.
4 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $699,000
