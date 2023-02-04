Welcome to the Melbourne plan. The photos displayed are of a previously built home of the same plan. Selections and finishes will be different. This home features 2 bedrooms and a study down, 2 bedrooms with a game room up. Primary suite has walkthrough access to the utility room. Study has walkthrough hallway with butlers pantry to the kitchen. Separate dining nook with an open concept kitchen and living. Vaulted ceilings with beams! There is still time to pick finishes. Estimated completion is Dec. 2022.