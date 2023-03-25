Welcome to the Melbourne plan. The photos displayed are of a previously built home of the same plan. Selections and finishes will be different. This home features 2 bedrooms and a study down, 2 bedrooms with a game room up. Primary suite has walkthrough access to the utility room. Study has walkthrough hallway with butlers pantry to the kitchen. Separate dining nook with an open concept kitchen and living. Vaulted ceilings with beams! There is still time to pick finishes. Estimated completion is Dec. 2022.
4 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $688,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Penn State today is what Oklahoma State used to be: the No. 1 wrestling school in the country.
The nonbinding legal opinion was issued in response to a Feb. 22 request from a lawmaker who has been critical of the state superintendent.
“This is about the teachers associations being out of step with Oklahoma values," said a spokesman for State Superintendent Ryan Walters. #oklaed
His administration says the office has helped secure millions in federal funding and advance Oklahoma's priorities. A state Senate leader said…
Mills met with his players late in the afternoon to inform them of his departure. He spent six seasons at ORU, compiling a 106-84 record.