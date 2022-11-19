4 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $685,000

Immaculate custom home with all the amenities in desirable stone Canyon . Exquisite detail inside and outdoor living area abundance of beautiful wood stone, granite in the kitchen baths and laundry room. 2 outdoor living patios , heated swimming pool outdoor kitchen with smoker grill and more ! gourmet kitchen, jenn air appliances extra storage galore. Neutral tones Bring your color pallet of choice. Main bedroom has beautiful wood ceiling, stone fireplace for intimate ambience. Large tiled showers and beautiful hardware! Main Bath has separate sinks, Rain shower with gorgeous tile . Walk in closet perfect for the organizer sits between laundry room and bath. Extra wide drive 4 car cap , detached with Mini split, epoxy floors in detached, custom cabinets and 3rd garage offers storm shelter. Whole home generator! outside patios with woodburning fireplace. Perfect for family gatherings and outdoor fun. Too much to list - amenities list in MLS