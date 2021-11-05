Exquisite Modern home with high end finishes/ hickory wood floors situated on large lot in Stone Canyon that backs to greenbelt. Clad Chef's kitchen w/premium stainless finishes & fixtures with large walk-in pantry open to family/living room. Master suite has tray ceilings & tall sleek windows. Opulent master bathroom with unique touches. Second bdrm down (could be an in-law suite). Media/theater room upstairs, game room, or 5th bedroom. Relax on back patio w/fire-pit. Welcome Home!
4 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $684,999
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
"It gets me because just a year ago all of us were here and I had a whole army of people out here doing stuff," said Larry Annuschat. The virus claimed the lives of his three brothers, who died within days of each other last year.
- Updated
Bell's Amusement Park will be reopening, 15 years after it closed in Tulsa, on a 102-acre property near Kenosha (71st) Street and the Creek Turnpike.
- Updated
Unable to get permanent sixth grade teachers at McClure Elementary School, the Tulsa school board voted 6-0 Monday night to move the south Tulsa school's 52 sixth graders to Memorial Middle School starting Nov. 8.
- Updated
The buyer, Brookshire Grocery Co., is based in Tyler, Texas.
High school football, Week 9: Class 4A No. 5 Grove hands No. 8 Wagoner win after tough district battle
- Updated
The Grove quarterback took an intentional safety on the last play, giving No. 8 Wagoner a 22-20 win over the fifth-ranked Ridgerunners.
- Updated
Kaniehtiio Horn said it was an honor to bring Deer Lady to life in an episode of the shot-in-Oklahoma series "Reservation Dogs."
Opioid crackdown had 'tremendous fallout,' with more suicides, drug overdoses among patients, lawmakers told
- Updated
Oklahoma's legislative efforts to curb opioid addiction have resulted in misery for chronic pain sufferers and may have actually increased overdose deaths from illegal substances, state lawmakers were told Monday.
- Updated
Los Angeles-based RadNet will provide customer service and scheduling support to patients across the country. The company is hiring for customer service coordinators.
- Updated
A man reportedly died after being shot in the area of a east Tulsa shopping center about 2 a.m. Saturday, Tulsa police said.
- Updated
Jack Grimes was one of three connected missing persons under investigation since last week. "We cannot rule out the possibility that (the other two) also met with foul play," Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado said.