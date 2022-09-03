 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $679,900

  Updated
Immaculate home in master planned community of Stone Canyon! Open floor plan, neutral paint, premium grade carpet, custom designed master closet. Kitchen has large walk-in pantry & exquisite granite. Bonus room finished out on 2nd floor cinema room, man cave, exercise room, possibilities are endless. Game Rm/Den upstairs updated 2019. Exterior professionally landscaped. Enjoy OK evenings outside by fire pit. Covered patio w/outdoor kitchen w/Ironwood Traeger grill, outdoor dining area.

