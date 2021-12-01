4 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $675,000

Fabulous home in desirable Oakridge community. A must see to appreciate all the amenities which includes fireplace in 1st master suite, Vaulted 10 ft ceilings throughout, hand scraped hardwoods, a Tuscan inspired kitchen w/granite counters, a winding staircase leading to the second living space, built ins, 2nd suite +2 bedrooms up. Exterior features 1.27 acres, amazing infinity saltwater pool and spa, outdoor kitchen, firepit, large wood deck, built in whole home generator and a view for miles!