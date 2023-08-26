Well you found it! This 1 year old EPIC built home has a wonderful floor plan and curb appeal for days! Downstairs with 2 bedrooms and 2 living areas and 2.5 bathrooms. The secondary living is currently serving as a large fitness center with anti impact flooring and a half bathroom (would serve for future pool bath as well). This large space can easily be converted to a downstairs theater or additional game or flex room. No detail was spared when building this home, double full size refrigerators (one in the kitchen and one in the pantry) double washer and dryers in the laundry room. All of which remain with the home! The indoor FAMILY SAFE room is large enough for 4 and is back near the laundry room retrofitted in to a closet. Upstairs houses 2 bedrooms and one full pullman bathroom along w a great sized game room area with a dedicated study space and built in play house (too cute). The back screened in porch is where you will spend a lot of fall and spring evenings, enjoying the cooler weather. The full envelope foam insulation is a welcomed upgrade for housing precious items in the attic, walk out from the gameroom w easy access. The home features all of the modern upgraded appliances and quartz countertops with a built in dining room table you will love. Instant hot water spigot from the kitchen sink and tankless hot water are additional luxury amenities, and do not miss the soft close hardware on all cabinetry. Come see this well designed home in person today - upscale luxury living in the highly desirable Stone Canyon in Owasso School Distrcit.