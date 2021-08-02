 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $639,000

4 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $639,000

4 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $639,000

Back on market at no fault of seller! Immaculate like new home with pool on a large corner lot in Stone Canyon. Lot backs up to Greenbelt for privacy. Wood like tile flooring with custom light fixtures and fans. Open plan for easy entertaining. Separate guest area with full bath upstairs. Sleek pool and outdoor space offers both sun & shade. Large front & back porch to enjoy the quiet evenings and nights! Located in Owasso school district!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News