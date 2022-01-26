 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $635,000

You will love this Stone Canyon family home. Formal dining with double islands in the kitchen with gorgeous granite all open to the family/living room. 4 or 5 bedrooms (Master is down +1 other down), 2 bedrooms up one with ensuite, plus 5th bed or exercise (w/hidden doorway). Upstairs common area off the landing is like an additional living room with a mini kitchenette/bar for the kids. The huge utility room just inside & off of the 3-car garage is great for/kids and sports. Built by McCarville Homes.

