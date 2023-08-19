Supreme living at its best! Luxury features, exceptional neighborhood & desirable location. Check! Check! Check! Exquisite taste is evident in this nearly-new Custom-Built Home. From the moment you walk in you are greeted with beautiful Natural Light, and Open Concept Living. This home boasts 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, an airy office, and a HUGE bonus room upstairs, currently used as a theater room and an in-home 5-person Safe-Room. The entire home is spray-foamed including all interior walls! Enjoy your evenings in the roomy backyard equipped with a beautiful stone firepit that is perfect for making s'mores while watching the game on your patio and keeping you warm on those cool Oklahoma nights. Come and enjoy all the amenities this house has to offer, as well as, the Stone Canyon neighborhood!