4 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $629,000

Back on market at no fault of seller! Immaculate like new home with pool on a large corner lot in Stone Canyon. Lot backs up to Greenbelt for privacy. Wood like tile flooring with custom light fixtures and fans. Open plan for easy entertaining. Separate guest area with full bath upstairs. Sleek pool and outdoor space offers both sun & shade. Large front & back porch to enjoy the quiet evenings and nights! Located in Owasso school district!

