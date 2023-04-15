Nestled in the heart of a family-friendly community, this beautiful ONE STORY home is like new, with only one home owner who's lived there for less than a year. This property has so much to offer, starting with a very desirable open floor plan that seamlessly blends the indoor and outdoor living spaces. The 2838 sq ft home offers 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms with a movie room and an office or optional 5th bedroom. It has a heated and cooled three car garage PLUS a 500 sq ft attached shop with 10 ft ceilings that could also be a 4th garage! This house is full of features & upgrades selected at the time of building, including spray foam insulation with extra insulation between the movie room and living room, as well as the master bedroom and laundry room. The home is generator ready with upgraded lighting, lots of hi-tech touches and so much more. The home sits on a large 0.88 acre lot that extends quite a ways beyond the fence. The large lot backs up to a greenbelt, providing a peaceful setting to enjoy the natural beauty of the changing seasons. The private backyard is perfect for unlimited possibilities, from a cozy firepit to a custom backyard oasis ~ Dare to Dream Big!