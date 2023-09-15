Stunning light and airy home in Homestead! Premium lot on a greenbelt only minutes away from Owasso schools and shopping. This home has a designated office and a spacious and versatile game room/media room. Walk in pantry with plenty of room for small appliances. Commercial size refrigerator and double ovens in the kitchen. Beautiful quartz island and granite countertops. Stairs in the garage lead up to a floored attic space for lots of storage. Generator included!