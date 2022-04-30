Fantastic 2020 St Jude’s amazing home , move in ready, on huge lot and comes with 2 fireplaces! Premium gorgeous designer selections throughout with loaded Bosch Kitchen including built-in espresso machine, refrigerator, 5 burner gas cooktop w/pot water filler, custom cabinets & quartz countertops. 2 Bedrooms & Master Suite on Level 1, 1 bedroom and game rm up! Luxury Master with wood wall & ensuite bath boasts huge tiled shower with dual & rain shower heads. Bosch washer & dryer included! Fully fenced!
4 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $585,000
-
- Updated
