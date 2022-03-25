 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $565,000

This is a GORGEOUS, quality custom home with attention to every detail. Hardwoods/fireplace, open floor plan, gourmet kitchen w/two walk-in pantries, huge island with seating, additional large eating area. Separate formal dining room. Master suite w/seating area. Shop w/HVAC, 220V electric panel. Oversized 3-car garage, storm shelter, & an additional building for lawn mower w/garage door. Custom camera security system & a gated courtyard. Don't miss!!!

