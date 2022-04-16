4 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $550,000

Coming soon. No showings or offers until 4/14. Welcome home to this beauty in Owasso's Homestead, just in time for you to enjoy summer nights and walks around the neighborhood pond. Spacious & gorgeous kitchen with island & room for a breakfast table. Family room is open to the kitchen. This home has the perfect floor plan with the primary suite & 2 additional bedrooms downstairs; upstairs has 1 bedroom, full bathroom & game room. Formal dining room. Tankless water heater. Schedule a showing today!