4 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $549,000

BEAUTIFUL CUSTOM HOME in highly sought after area of Owasso! Come check it out, it won't last long at this price! Sits on an impressive 2.9 acre lot with it's own pond on a cul-de-sac! Get lost in the resort style backyard that boasts a heated-saltwater pool, firepit, outdoor kitchen, heated patio, bar seating, basketball court, w home theater inside and more! This is a must see home in Stone Canyon Schools! Pool has not been opened this year-Listing agent related to seller.Shop/fence ok with HOA approval