 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $540,000

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $540,000

Welcome home to this beauty in Owasso's Homestead, just in time for you to enjoy summer nights and walks around the neighborhood pond. Spacious & gorgeous kitchen with island & room for a breakfast table. Family room is open to the kitchen. This home has the perfect floor plan with the primary suite & 2 additional bedrooms downstairs; upstairs has 1 bedroom, full bathroom & game/flex room. Formal dining room. Tankless water heater. Schedule a showing today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert