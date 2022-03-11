 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $535,000

4 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $535,000

WOODED BLISS | Dreamy home in gated Dover Pond adorned with beautiful native stone exterior, extraordinary wood beams and ceiling accents, cozy paneled office, and updated kitchen set on a sprawling wooded lot. Primary Suite w/ fireplace and large bathroom ready for your vision & updating. Upstairs features two bedrooms and a large game room with bar. Don't miss your chance to own this timeless home.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert