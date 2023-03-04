Location, Location, Location! Close to EVERYTHING without being in all the traffic. Completed July 2022. Incredible 1 story with gorgeous pond view. On 1/2 acre lot. Gated neighborhood. 4 bed (or 3 bed w/vaulted ceiling office with closet) 2 and 1/2 bath, split floor plan, hardwood and travertine tile floor in main living areas and office. Carpet in bedrooms. Stone fireplace in family room, sprinkler system on entire property.