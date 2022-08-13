 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $534,900

  • Updated
Gorgeous like new home on premium corner lot in the desirable Stone Canyon! Highly sought after Helmrich transitional has spacious split floor plan offering 4 bed, 2 1/2 bath, 2 living rooms, plus office! Sub zero fridge/freezer, upgraded upper cabinets, upgraded blinds, hardwood floors throughout, marble counter tops, laundry sink, full security system, fully fenced, and professionally landscaped. Move in ready! No Showings or offers until 7/1.

