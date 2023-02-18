Quality. Trendy. Perfection. These are just a few of the words that come to mind when you walk through this stunning Sheridan Crossing home. Gorgeous hand scraped hard wood floors capture the eye before being drawn to the floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace and wood beams in the living room. The magazine-worthy kitchen features beautiful cabinets, granite counter tops, double ovens, and an extra large island with farmhouse sink. Primary suite offers a spacious bedroom, walk-in shower, soaking tub, large linen closet, and built-in dressers in the closet. Turn the home office into your home gym, second living area, or it can be all three! Sitting on more than half an acre, this beauty might just have the back patio of your dreams with a full brick fireplace and stone privacy wall perfect for entertaining. #Stunning
4 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $515,000
