 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $513,000

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $513,000

Beautifully maintained, 2020 Executive build in Stone Canyon district! This one-level home features a 4 bedroom split floorplan with a true office + flex room with large walk-in closet! You’re greeted with a beautiful, natural color pallet with INCREDIBLE natural light! Upgraded features include large corner lot, pot-filler, oversized garage, extra large master shower, tankless hot water, and a beautiful, extended covered patio! Snatch up this like-new home without the wait and better than new construction prices!

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert