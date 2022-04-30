4 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $512,000

The Maia plan is a craftsman/ modern home that backs up to a pond, perfect for mornings under your covered patio. The home offers 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, flex room, game room and a spacious living area with a custom kitchen perfect family for celebrations. This unique floor plan is equipped with all upscale amenities including tankless W/H, engineered hardwoods in common areas, modern lighting, double ovens, quartz, & blk freestanding tub.