4 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $510,000

HILLTOP VIEWS! Beautiful wood look tile through living areas. 4 or 5 bdrms, 3 full baths, & full 3-car garage. Privacy & your own putting green! 2-fenced areas for the kids or pets. Bonus or bdrm up w/full bath. 3 bed w/off, or 4 bdrm, all downstairs. Master suite is monstrous. Huge beamed living, open to roomy kit w/island bar that seats 4. What more could you ask for? Over an acre lot w/full landscaping. Convenient for commuting.