4 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $499,900

Beautiful wooded 1.3 acre lot in Dover Pond. New roof , paint, and flooring in 2019. Huge living area with stone fireplace, huge master suite, large game room upstairs for entertaining. Great opportunity for someone to come put their personal touches on this beautiful house and make it a home. Some renovations have been completed. Being Sold-as.

