4 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $488,000

The Willow plan offers 4 bedrooms plus media room up, 3 full baths, large living area, study, soaring ceilings boasting over 3,000 sq ft. The modern home offers, full brick exterior with a coveted black touch cedar accents and covered patio and porch. Hardwoods in common areas w/ carpet in bedrooms. The kitchen is perfect for get togethers with tons of storage, pantry, and mud room perfect to drop off goods.