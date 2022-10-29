 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $488,000

4 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $488,000

The Willow plan offers 4 bedrooms plus media room up, 3 full baths, large living area, study, soaring ceilings boasting over 3,000 sq ft. The modern home offers, full brick exterior with a coveted black touch cedar accents and covered patio and porch. Hardwoods in common areas w/ carpet in bedrooms. The kitchen is perfect for get togethers with tons of storage, pantry, and mud room perfect to drop off goods.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert