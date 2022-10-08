 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $426,900

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $426,900

OWASSO SCHOOLS on CUL-DE-SAC w/ POOL. Built in 2016, this beautiful home boasts open concept, soaring ceilings, huge gourmet kitchen & lots of cabinets & storage, lg. granite island, w/combo dining area. Walk-in pantry, large laundry room & spacious hall entry w/ mudroom & cubbies. 3 car garage with work space. Covered porches in front & back, newer backyard fence w/ cool decking & in-ground fiberglass pool. Newer guttering. Professionally landscaped. This home is perfect for family & an entertainer's dream! 1 year whole home warranty offered by seller. Utility easement prevents building on lot next door, which is a PLUS for privacy! Carpets professionally cleaned yesterday!

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

McLain High School cancels classes for Monday

McLain High School cancels classes for Monday

Tulsa Public Schools' board of education canceled Monday night's regularly scheduled meeting. A spokeswoman for the district confirmed Monday afternoon that the cancelation was due to Friday night's shooting.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert