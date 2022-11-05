 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $424,900

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $424,900

Swimming Pool, Cul-de-sac, inOWASSO SCHOOLS! Built in 2016, this beautiful home boasts open concept, soaring ceilings, huge gourmet kitchen & lots of cabinets & storage, giant granite island, w/combo dining area. Walk-in pantry, large laundry room & spacious hall entry w/ mudroom & cubbies. 3 car garage with work space. Covered porches in front & back, newer backyard fence w/ cool decking & in-ground fiberglass pool. Newer guttering. Professionally landscaped. This home is perfect for family & an entertainer's dream! 1 year whole home warranty offered by seller. Utility easement prevents building on lot next door, which is a PLUS for privacy! Carpets professionally cleaned recently.

