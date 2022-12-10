4 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $415,000

The owners waited 15 months for this custom beauty to be built and only got to enjoy it 8 months before being relocated. This stunning home has hardly been lived in and is on point when it comes to the latest trends with it's white and black theme, large open living and kitchen with upgraded appliances, backsplash, stainless vent hood and soft close cabinetry. Living room has added fireplace, ceiling beams, and custom wall art with shelves. This split 4 bed 3 bath floor plan has two bedrooms and shared bath in front hall, and the remaining two bedrooms are separate with another hall bath for one and the primary has huge walk-in closet, and bath has been upgraded to included a bowl tub, walk-in shower, and water closet. The flooring throughout is the wood look tile, marble, and carpet in bedrooms. Patio has been extended so you can enjoy the view and the setting sun. This house has all the feels of being brand new without the wait. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer are included. The owners current FHA loan is assumable with bank approval. Please ask for details.