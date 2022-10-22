4 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $410,000

Price Improvement! Many Extras with this Beautiful Owasso Home Carlee floor plan, located in Champions East. 4 spacious bedrooms, 3 down, 1 up. Master has a large walk-in closet with direct access to the laundry room. Double vanities, jetted tub, separate tile shower and tray ceiling. 3 full bathrooms, 2 down, 1 up. A great office space with closet or could be a 5th bedroom. 2 living areas, one down, 1 up. Downstairs living room has vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace. Upstairs living is currently a craft/sewing room with a tiled floor and a solar tube for natural light, Could be a great in-law space. Dining area adjacent to large kitchen with upgraded appliances, granite counter tops, breakfast bar, island (movable) and pantry. Blinds throughout the home. Large 3 Car garage, Fits a full sized truck and SUV. Insulated garage doors. 10x10 fully bricked shed in a beautifully landscaped backyard. Recently installed French drain. Fully fenced. Foam insulated walk-in attic. Golf Course Close!