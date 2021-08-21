This is a must see!-Located close to the Golf Course-Carolyn floor plan. Single story 4 Bed, 2 full bath, 1 living- Kitchen open to living- Covered patio- 3 car garage- Storm Shelter-...Household items negotiable.
4 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $389,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
We never liked the idea of turning away federal pandemic-related enhanced unemployment benefits, and now the legality is pending at the Oklahoma Supreme Court, the editorial says.
U.S. secretary of education tells Stitt, Hofmeister that state's prohibition on universal masking 'may infringe upon a school district’s authority'
- Updated
Feds tell state leaders it is within a local school district's discretion to use stimulus funds for implementing indoor masking policies aligned with CDC guidance. #oklaed
Read the letter U.S. Secretary of Education sent to OK governor, state superintendent
'Balancing the nerves and the joy': Suburban districts head back to school
- Updated
Social Security is calculated by the cost-of-living adjustment in the third quarter each year. For 2021, they calculated that a 1.3% increase should be plenty. We know that was wrong.
- Updated
Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby lays financial fallout from Sooners', Longhors' SEC relocation in stark terms
Watch Now: First wave of COVID-19 deaths was 'sad,' but delta 'now is tragic,' Tulsa ICU doctor says
- Updated
"Husbands and wives ... have died together in the ICU; I’ve got two postpartum mothers whose infants may never meet their mothers," Dr. Brian Worley said. "Twenty-year-olds, 30-year-olds, 40-year-olds are dying."
COVID-19: Long waits not expected for next round of booster shots
- Updated
Update (7:15 a.m.): Police say the children's father has arrived on scene.
- Updated
Bixby was a combined 10-37 over the two seasons prior to Fairchild's arrival in 2019. The Spartans went 8-14 in his first year and 10-6 during the COVID-marred 2020-21 season.
- Updated
“If you choose not to be vaccinated, you’ve made a choice for my daughter, too. Your choice led to my innocent child being hospitalized."
- Updated
Watch Afghans rush a departing U.S. military plane, making frantic attempts to scramble onto and then cling to the aircraft as it took off.
- Updated
The mask mandate for individuals 4 years of age and older is now set for Aug. 25.