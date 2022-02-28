4 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $349,900

This house is a must see! Perfectly located in a quiet cul-de-sac with mature trees and pond views. Fresh paint, new carpet, custom hardwood floors, newer roof and AC, and updated appliances. The floorplan is flexible to meet your needs for 3 or 4 bedrooms, office, game room, or even a second living room. Relax with a cup of coffee on the large back porch, watch sunsets from your front porch, fish in one of the 4 ponds, or walk to the playground or neighborhood pool in the summer.