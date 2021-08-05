 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $340,000
Beautiful home in Carrington Pointe. 4br, 2.5ba, 3 car garage, formal dining, upgraded kitchen with spacious cabinet/pantry, extended covered patio, attic space storage, large walk-in closets including off season storage in the master. Enjoy the covered patio with a view of the green space...very peaceful! Also has a nice covered porch. Located in Owasso close to shopping, schools, entertainment. Coming soon no showings or offers until 8/2.

