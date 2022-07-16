 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $324,900

Beautiful home on huge lot in quiet, established neighborhood in Owasso! Features painted brick exterior with coach lights- kitchen features granite countertops, large shiplap island, stainless gas appliances - Covered porch and extended back patio w/ fully fenced yard - Full guttering- Private master bath and large walk-in close

